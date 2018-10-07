Encouraged by this, I made an effort to decipher the rest of the text, which turned out to be an ad for a brand of clothing marketed by the Norwegian agricultural retailer Felleskjøpet: Gard Workwear.

This left me a bit puzzled. Workwear is a word anyone can easily understand, but what about "Gard"? At the bottom of the ad I found a legal disclaimer saying "Vi tar forbehold om trykkfeil", meaning "no liabilities accepted for misprints".

Maybe Gard is just a typo? Was it meant to be Guard or maybe Garden? That would at least make sense. B

ut a far more interesting question is this: Why do Felleskjøpet choose to write the rest of the ad in Norwegian? Their main customers are Norwegian farmers.

Dear Felleskjøpet, why not communicate with your customers in a language they master, English?